PM Narendra Modi to leave for G20 Summit in Bali today

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 17th G20 Summit to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bali, where he will attend three sessions on food and energy security, digital transformation and health. The PM will leave for the Indonesian city tomorrow.

India to take over presidency The G20 Summit is special for India because it will hold the presidency for a year, starting Dec 1

The symbolic handover of presidency will take place during the summit in Bali

Modi is also slated to hold several bilateral meetings, including with US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and the mandatory interaction with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The Group of 20 members will begin talks on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger”.

This G20 Summit is special for India because it will hold the presidency for one year, starting December 1, and the symbolic handover will take place during the summit in Bali. PM Modi has launched the G20 logo, which juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India’s national flower that “reflects growth amid challenges”. “During our G20 presidency, India, Indonesia and Brazil will be the troika. This is the first time in G20 that this troika will consist of developing countries and emerging economies in a row,” said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra at a special briefing.

“PM Modi will also be part of the G20 leaders’ visit to the Mangrove forest in Bali on November 16,” he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs was not forthcoming on the bilateral meetings, but US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said Biden will meet Modi as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I would point out PM Modi has already been to the White House since President Biden took office, and the two of them have had the opportunity to meet in person multiple times and to talk by phone and on video multiple times,” he said.

“President Biden is looking forward to seeing PM Modi at the G20 this year, as we look ahead to the next year. When you add all that up, it is a productive, very practical relationship,” said Sullivan.

