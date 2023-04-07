Modi took tough decisions while ensuring peace: Home Minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking some tough decisions without any confusion, Union Minister for Home Amit Shah today said these actions ensured peace and tranquility in the country.

Speaking at a function in Gujarat’s Botad district to inaugurate a newly built mega kitchen at Shree Kashtbhanjan Dev Mandir, the famous Lord Hanuman temple, Shah praised PM Modi while referring to some of the big projects of religious and cultural significance, including renovation of Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Shah said when the BJP, after its formation, won only two Lok Sabha seats, then PM Rajiv Gandhi had joked about it. But now, the BJP has governments in 16 states of the country and more than 400 members of Parliament.

Whenever the BJP came to power at the Centre, Indian culture received a huge boost and became popular across the world, he noted. “Lakhs of people have made sacrifices since the time of Babur for Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Instead of bringing a solution, the Congress kept stretching the issue. One day, a court judgement came and Modi ji performed groundbreaking for the Ram temple,” Shah said.

Though some people used to say that riots would break out if the issues relating to Article 370 and Ram Janmabhoomi were touched, nothing of that sort happened, Shah said.