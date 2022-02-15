Modi: Triple talaq law saved Muslim families

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

In an apparent bid to keep the pitch of religious identity on the boil in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, PM Narendra Modi today raked up a TMC leader’s interview given in Goa and said the Mamata’s party was contesting there to “divide Hindu votes”.

Addressing an election rally in Kanpur Dehat, the PM said, “The Election Commission should take notice of it.”

“Polling is underway in Goa and I want to inform voters here that one of the leaders of the Mamata’s party, which is contesting elections in Goa for the first time, was asked if there is any existence of your party in the state. To that, she said they had allied with one party (MGP) to split the Hindu votes in Goa,” the PM said.

Modi also claimed that by enacting a law against “triple talaq”, his government has saved thousands of Muslim women in UP. His remarks come amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka.

Modi claimed that Muslim girls felt safe under the BJP rule in UP. More Muslim girls were now attending schools and colleges, he said.

“Our Muslim daughters used to face a lot of trouble while going for studies because of eve-teasing. They now have a sense of security as criminals have been taken to task by the Yogi government,” he said.

Targeting Samajwadi Party, he said “parivarvadi” would give power to mafias again, if voted to power. “If they had their ways, they would have made Kanpur and other such areas in UP a ‘mafiaganj’ mohalla. Now their ‘mafiagiri’ is on its last breath,” he said.

Remembering Swaraj amid election din

Sushma Swaraj

The PM on Monday recalled an anecdote about Sushma Swaraj who was born on February 14, 1952. “Sushmaji visited my native village Vadnagar and met my mother. That day, a girl was born to my nephew’s family and astrologers decided on a name after looking at the stars... My mother had other ideas. After meeting Sushmaji, she said the newborn would be named after Sushma Swaraj only,” he posted on FB.

EC rejects BJP’s demand for repoll

The Election Commission (EC) has rejected the demand of BJP’s Suresh Rana for re-election in the Thana Bhawan Assembly constituency in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh after he alleged irregularities in polling. The EC said, “In the first phase, no repoll has been recommended after scrutiny.” District Election Officer Jasjit Kaur said elections were conducted peacefully and there were no incidents of malpractice or irregularity during the polls. TNS

Sonia not among star campaigners for UP phase-6 poll