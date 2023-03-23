Modi unveils Bharat 6G vision document

New Delhi, March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a 6G vision document and said initiatives for 6G within six months of the 5G rollout showed India’s confidence.

The ‘Bharat 6G’ vision document unveiled by PM Modi states 6G will offer speed up to 1 terabit per second, which is 1,000 times more than the top speed of 5G.

The document has been prepared by Technology Innovation Group on 6G (TIG-6G) constituted in November 2021. Its members are from ministries, departments, research and development institutions, academia, standardisation bodies, telecom service providers and industry.

The PM also inaugurated the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office and Innovation Centre, which has been set up on the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) campus. It will be fully funded by India. PM Modi said the ITU office in India would help create the right environment for 6G in the country. “From being a mere consumer of telecom technology, India is now moving fast to become a big exporter of technology,” he said.

“Within six months of the 5G rollout, we are today talking about 6G. This shows India’s confidence. The vision document will become a big base for the rollout of 6G. India will set up 100 new 5G labs in the coming days. These labs will help develop 5G applications as per the unique needs of India,” he said. The 5G mobile technology have expanded to 125 cities within 120 days of the launch. “Before 4G, India was only a user of telecom technology, but now we are moving fast to become a big exporter in the sector,” the PM said. Digital inclusion has benefited digital payments, direct benefit transfer, JanDhan, Aadhaar and the rapid rollout of broadband services, among other things PM Modi said. — TNS