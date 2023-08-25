PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, August 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns about the delay in resolution of the border issues during a brief meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“The PM underlined that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China relationship. In this regard, the two leaders agreed to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation,” said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra at a media briefing.

Videos had earlier shown PM Modi and Jinping exchanging a handshake, which was followed by a brief interaction after which they moved to their designated seats. India had tried to resolve the disagreements in border areas in eastern Ladakh before the PM’s departure for Johannesburg by holding Commander-level talks, followed by Major General-level meetings over three days to sort out the border differences.

The two leaders had exchanged pleasantries last year at the G20 Bali summit at which, it later transpired, PM Modi had also spoken about the need to stabilise bilateral relations. India and China have been in a stand-off for the past three years and there has been an all-round deterioration in diplomatic ties as New Delhi has made it clear that the first requisite for normalisation would be addressing the tensions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The two sides have held 19 rounds of talks so far to address the boundary issues since 2020. However, the PM had structured meetings with leaders of several countries, including leaders of new entrants to BRICS such as Iran and Ethiopia, besides Mozambique and Senegal. The PM had earlier met host and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Kwatra also said the BRICS grouping would seek to promote trade in national currencies, but ruled out a common currency, at least in the near future due to the complexities involved. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Greece tonight for an official visit on the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis after wrapping up his participation at the BRICS summit in South Africa Johannesburg on Thursday.

BRICS to add 6 more members

The five-nation BRICS has decided to add six more members in its first phase of expansion. The six countries — Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia — will join BRICS on January 1, 2024, when Russia takes over as its chair.

