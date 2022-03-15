‘Modi@20’ set for April launch, late Lata Mangeshkar among experts who analyze PM’s rise

Aditi Tandon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

”Modi@20”, the much anticipated Rupa Publication analyzing the rise of Narendra Modi to coincide with the completion of his two decade tenure as the head of a government, is set for mid-April launch.

The book is a compilation of chapters authored by eminent intellectuals and domain experts and attempts a definitive and expansive exploration into the fundamental transformation of Gujarat and India over the 20 years due to Modi’s unique model of governance.

Announcing the launch today, Rupa described Modi@20 as the most significant book of the year.

”The rise of Narendra Modi is a watershed moment in Indian politics. In fact, such is the magnitude of his influence on the country that India’s governance paradigm and political history can easily be divided into two distinct eras—pre and post Modi,” Rupa said.

Contributors include a range of leaders from industry and politics to spirituality.

Sudha Murty, Sadguru, Nandan Nilekani, home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, industrialist Uday Kotak, actor Anupam Kher and former principal secretary to PM Nripendra Mishra are among the writers who analyze the rise of Modi.

The book represents a significant milestone in the life of Prime Minister Modi who became the CM of Gujarat in 2001 and remained undefeated in subsequent elections there.

“Modi’s exemplary success in Gujarat paved the way for him to be popularly elected India’s prime minister in an overwhelming victory in 2014. He is a prime minister unlike anyone earlier, both in terms of appeal and body of work. As a result in 2019 he was re-elected with an even bigger mandate,” the book’s introduction says.

In 2021 Modi completed 20 continuous years as the head of a government, a landmark the book promises to capture.