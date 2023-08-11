'Mohabbat dil mein milti hai, dukaan mein nahi': BJP launches song to counter Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki dukaan'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

The BJP on Friday launched the first campaign song ahead of the five state poll cycle and 2024 general election taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Nafrat ki dukaan’ jibe to counter Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to the no-confidence motion debate on Thursday evening, the PM had called the new INDIA alliance, “Ghamandia”, a gathering of corrupt dynasts and noted “this new shop will be locked in a few days”.

He also recited a poem against Rahul Gandhi’s “Mohabbat ki dukaan” phrase saying: “Yeh hai nafrat ki dukaan, jhooth ka bazaar; Isme nafrat hai, ghotaale hain; tushtikaran hai, man kaale hain; Parivaarwaad ki aag ke, dashakon se desh hawale hai.”

The BJP song, titled ‘Mohabbat dil mein milti hain, dukaan mein nahi, yeh kamai jaati hai, kaheen bikti nahi’ has been launched on all BJP social media handles.

The PM on Thursday had contrasted the NDA and Congress attacking latter’s politics of entitlement and had said, “In the past, aeroplanes were used to cut birthday cakes by some people; today, the same aeroplanes are being used to transport vaccines for the poor; in the past, Navy’s INS Viraat was used for holidaying; today, it’s used to rescue stranded Indians from abroad. That is the difference.”

The PM also accused the Congress of sidelining non-family stalwarts and quipped that even portraits of non-Congress leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia were installed in Parliament under a non-Congress government.

