Mohan Bhagwat on five-day visit to Gujarat for RSS training camp from May 8

PTI

Ahmedabad, May 6

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a five-day visit to Gujarat from Monday for the ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg’ training camp for volunteers, the RSS said.

Bhagwat will be in Vadodara between May 8-12. He will guide volunteers at the Sangh Shiksha Varg training camp for the western region covering the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, the Sangh said in a statement on Saturday.

Three training camps will be organised in Gujarat with the participation of volunteers from south and north Gujarat as well as senior-level volunteers from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa.

The first-year camp will be organised at Kamrej in Surat district and Chandrala in Gandhinagar, while the second-year camp will be held in Vadodara where Bhagwat will remain present for five days, it said.

Volunteers are offered training through collective physical and mental programmes at the camps, the RSS said.

