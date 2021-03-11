Mohinder K Midha is UK’s first Dalit woman mayor

PTI

London, May 25

An Indian-origin politician from the UK’s Opposition Labour Party, Mohinder K Midha, has been elected mayor of Ealing Council in west London, becoming the first woman mayor of a local London council belonging to the Dalit community.

Midha was elected for the next year’s term of 2022-23 at a council meeting on Tuesday. The election is being celebrated by the British Dalit community as a proud moment.