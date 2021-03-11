Monitor work on rural roads: Centre to states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

The Centre has made a push with the states for more efficient implementation and monitoring of rural roads development works being undertaken under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

7l km laid in 8 years Over 7 lakh km of road length has been laid since 2014. 3.25 lakh km stretch upgraded in the past three years. Giriraj Singh, Union Minister

The Union Rural Development Ministry, which implements the PMGSY, has got into active mode with regard to the scheme following reports of uneven progress of rural roads infrastructure in various states. Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh had also expressed concern at the progress of the scheme’s implementation during a meeting he took a few days ago.

The Narendra Modi government’s thrust is on holistic rural development. The success of the PMGSY is an important component in the government’s plans about development of the villages.

The road connectivity to villages and hamlets will, among others, help farmers to effectively link up with markets to dispose of their goods. Besides, it will further open up the villages to build up civic infrastructure and modernise themselves and enhance the potential of citizens with more alternatives in various aspects of life, including avenues of self-employment and wage-related jobs.

Development of villages will act as bulwark against migrations from villages to the cities. The PMGSY, Centrally sponsored scheme, was launched in 2000 with an aim to provide good all-weather road connectivity to unconnected villages.

Sources in the Ministry said on Friday push had also been made for use of new technology, innovation and eco-friendly mechanisms in construction of roads to achieve the goal of “Zero percent Carbon Neutral Emission” by 2070 set by the PM.

The ministry will soon launch a concerted drive regarding it.