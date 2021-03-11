Monkeypox cases: 21-day check on incoming flyers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

With monkeypox cases rising in non-endemic nations, the government on Tuesday issued guidelines to states and UTs for case management asking for asymptomatic arrivals from countries reporting the disease to be observed for 21 days for the development of any potential symptoms.

The disease presents itself between six and 21 days. Samples from symptomatic cases would need to be collected upon arrival and sent to apex lab ICMR- National Institute of Virology, Pune, for confirmation.

India has no reported case of monkeypox so far. The government has, however, asked states to maintain caution and prepare ahead.

The WHO has confirmed transmission of monkeypox in non-endemic Europe with no epidemiological links to West or Central Africa where Monkeypox is usually found.