Monsoon arrives in Kerala 3 days ahead of normal date

New Delhi, May 29
The southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1.
“The southwest monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, some parts of south Tamil Nadu, some parts of Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal,” the IMD said.
It's arrival over Kerala today (May 29), against the normal date of June 1, is 3 days ahead of the normal date, it added.
Conditions are favourable for its further advance into some parts of central Arabian Sea, reaming parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and northeastern states during next the 3-4 days.
