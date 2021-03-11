Monsoon early, may hit Kerala on May 27: IMD

New Delhi, May 13
Southwest monsoon is expected to land in Kerala by May 27, earlier than the normal onset date, the IMD said today. The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1.
“This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be earlier than the normal date of onset,” the weather office said.
Monsoon is likely to make early onset over Andaman and Nicobar Islands by May 15.
