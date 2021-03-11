Monsoon expected to arrive early, heatwave to continue over northwest till May 14

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 12

The Southwest Monsoon is all set to arrive early with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands expectedly receiving the first seasonal showers around May 15, the IMD on Thursday said.

“Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 15,” the weather office said, amid hopes of favourable conditions for an early monsoon onset over Kerala and its northward movement.

“Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days. Isolated heavy falls are very likely over the region on May 14-16. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph also likely over south Andaman Sea on May 15 and 16,” the IMD said.

The early onset of monsoon may bring cheer to the country reeling under extremely high temperatures. While “no significant change” in maximum temperatures are expected over northwest during the next three days, a fall of 2-3°C is likely thereafter, the IMD said, predicting heatwave conditions over Jammu & Kashmir, south Haryana-Delhi, Punjab to continue till May 14.

Meanwhile, cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ is expected to weaken into a well marked Low Pressure Area over coastal Andhra Pradesh tonight.