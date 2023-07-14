 Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected : The Tribune India

Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected

Flows 3m above danger level; 3 water plants shut, supply down by 25%

Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected

Two persons wade through a flooded road near the Red Fort in New Delhi as the Yamuna water level crosses the danger mark on Thursday. ANI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 13

The water of the raging Yamuna, flowing about three metres above the danger mark at 208.62 metres, on Thursday deluged the historic Red Fort, hospitals and low-lying residential areas of Delhi even as the AAP government ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut till Sunday.

Later in the evening, the Central Water Commission said the Yamuna water level had stabilised and would start receding and drop to 208.45 metres by 3 am on Friday.

NDRF deploys 16 teams for rescue work

The NDRF has deployed 16 teams in Delhi to deal with the flood situation. Three teams each have been deployed in east and northeast Delhi, five in southeast Delhi, four in the central region and one in Shahdara. The teams are helping the local administration in evacuating flood-affected residents.

Government employees, except those in emergency services, have been asked to work from home. A similar advisory has been issued for private sector offices. As the Yamuna water inundated more areas of Delhi and rescue efforts intensified, the city stared at a drinking water shortage. The Delhi Government has decided to cut down supply by 25 per cent following the closure of three treatment plants — Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla. Due to the flooding on various roads, massive traffic jams were witnessed as the Delhi traffic police had to divert routes. The ring road (Majnu Ka Tila to Rajghat) had to be closed due to waterlogging. Low-lying areas around Kashmere Gate, ITO, Chandgiram Akhada, Civil Lines, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Boat Club, Pandav Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Bhajanpura have been severely affected.

In view of the inundation, the Red Fort would remain closed on July 14, the Archaeological Survey of India said in an order.

As a precautionary measure, the owners of commercial establishments around Kashmere Gate have been told to close their facilities till Sunday. The buses coming to the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Kashmere Gate are being stopped at Singhu border from where only DTC buses would ferry commuters to the ISBT.

As water started entering the premises of a Delhi Government-run Sushruta Trauma Centre located opposite Chandiram Akhada Centre in north Delhi, the authorities shifted about 40 patients, including from ICU, to the LNJP Government Hospital. The potable water crisis too aggravated in Delhi as three water treatment plants had to be shut, which would affect 25 per cent of the supply to the national capital.

“Delhi citizens may experience water shortage for a day or two until normal operations can be restored. As soon as the water level recedes, all three plants will be thoroughly dried and restarted. The government is actively monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps to mitigate the flooding impact on water supply,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal has appealed to the Delhi residents to avoid unnecessary outings and, if possible, work from home.

