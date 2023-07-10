 Monsoon fury: Torrential rain pounds region, 18 dead : The Tribune India

Monsoon fury: Torrential rain pounds region, 18 dead

8 killed in Himachal, five each in Uttarakhand and J&K; rivers flowing above danger mark; Punjab calls in Army for rescue operations

A car being washed away in the swollen Beas near Manali. PTI



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 9

Record rainfall in the past over 24 hours wreaked havoc in the region, triggering flashfloods and landslides, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and leaving at least 18 persons dead.

Two soldiers were among five persons killed as incessant rain and unseasonal snowfall lashed a large part of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir for the third consecutive day on Sunday. While eight persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh, five persons died in Uttarakhand. In Punjab, the Army was called in for ‘help’ as several areas were left inundated.

With reports of water level in rivers and streams crossing the danger mark and an alert in place for heavy rain, the respective state governments have shut educational institutes and advised their residents to stay indoors. Torrential rain has caused widespread damage to property in several districts of Himachal. Several cars, kiosks and shops were washed away in the hill state. The majority of the rivers in the region, especially Beas and Ghaggar, are in spate following the incessant rainfall over the past 24 hours. Hundreds of roads, including three national highways, have been blocked owing to landslides. NDRF teams have been deployed in several districts of Punjab and Himachal to evacuate people to safer places. The bountiful rains in many parts of India in the first eight days of July have bridged the rainfall deficit for the entire country, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cumulative rainfall in the monsoon season has reached 243.2 mm, which is 2 per cent above the normal of 239.1 mm.

With over 322.2 mm rainfall, Chandigarh recorded the highest-ever precipitation in a day. It earlier recorded the highest-ever rainfall of 262 mm in 2000. Similarly, Delhi, too, witnessed rainfall of 153 mm in 24 hours – the highest after 1982. Last month, the country witnessed the highest rainfall events in the past five years.

Climate change, according to the IMD, has resulted in an increase in heavy rainfall and other extreme weather events across the country.

The IMD said the intensity of overall rainfall activity — barring Uttrakhand — would ease in the region from July 10. The hill state, Uttarakhand, would continue to receive heavy rainfall for the next 72 hours. The Uttarakhand Police asked the Kanwariyas to be vigilant in view of the rise in the water level of the Ganga in Haridwar. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh for Monday. “Extreme heavy rainfall will decrease significantly in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Delhi from July 10. This heavy rainfall in the region was because of the interaction of a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds,” said a senior official of IMD.

Downpour warnings have been issued for certain areas of J&K, Ladakh and HP. In Delhi, authorities have cautioned residents against the rising Yamuna water level.

(With PTI inputs)

