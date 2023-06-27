Monsoon hits parts of Punjab, Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

After surplus rain in north India during June, the monsoon hit some parts of Punjab on Monday after having touched Delhi and parts of Haryana on Sunday. Many parts of north India experienced widespread moderate showers on Monday.

Surplus rain in June Punjab and Haryana recorded surplus rain of 42% and 41%, respectively, while Himachal Pradesh saw a surplus of 29% from June 1 till June 26.

The southwest monsoon has further advanced to more parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and remaining parts of J&K and Ladakh, with the northern limit of the monsoon now passing through Porbandar, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Narnaul, Ferozepur axis, according to a statement by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon’s northern limit on Sunday was Veraval, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Udaipur, Narnaul, Ambala, Katra and conditions were favourable for its further advance into the remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab during the next two days, the IMD said.

From June 1 till June 26, Punjab received 58.60 mm rain against the long period average of 41.20 mm for this period, according to data compiled by the IMD. Haryana received 59.40 mm against the normal of 42.10 mm, while Himachal Pradesh received 102.90 mm against the normal of 79.80 mm.