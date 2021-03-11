Monsoon keeps early date with Andaman & Nicobar Islands

New Delhi, May 16
The southwest monsoon on Monday advanced into some parts of south Bay of Bengal, most parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea, the IMD said.
As per the normal dates of monsoon, the onset over Andaman Sea is around May 22.
Conditions Favourable
The conditions are favourable for its further advance into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next two to three days. IMD
Expected in Kerala on May 27
- Hopes are now centred at the arrival of monsoon on Kerala shores on May 27, as announced by the IMD last week, earlier than the usual date of June 1
- However, the IMD says there is no direct association of the date of monsoon advance over Andaman Sea either with the date of monsoon onset over Kerala or with the seasonal monsoon rainfall over the country
- Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm are expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands in five days
- Squally weather with wind speed reaching up to 60 kmph are also likely over the Andaman Sea, adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal till May 18.
