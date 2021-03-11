Monsoon keeps early date with Andaman & Nicobar Islands

New Delhi, May 16

The southwest monsoon on Monday advanced into some parts of south Bay of Bengal, most parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea, the IMD said.

As per the normal dates of monsoon, the onset over Andaman Sea is around May 22.

Conditions Favourable The conditions are favourable for its further advance into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next two to three days. IMD

Expected in Kerala on May 27