Monument Mitra scheme to be relaunched soon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 25

The government will soon launch a revamped version of the Monument Mitra scheme under which the Ministry of Culture will seek partnerships with private players for the upkeep of 1,000 ASI monuments and hold light and sound shows among other activities.

Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan said, “Our target is to have MoUs signed with partners for 500 sites under the revamped scheme by August 15 when the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav ends.” The Monument Mitra scheme was originally launched under the Ministry of Tourism for adopting a site for upkeep and other related activities.

The scheme was transferred from the Ministry of Tourism to the Ministry of Culture some months ago, Mohan said. The revamped scheme, along with its website, would be launched soon, he said, adding the scheme would be based on corporate social responsibility (CSR). The website would have the names of the sites and other related details, he said. “We will seek partnership with the private industry to take up upkeep of 1,000 monuments, do light and sound show and run other related activities. One partner can take up an entire set of activities or a segment of it,” Mohan added.