Morbi bridge collapse: Supreme Court terms it an ‘enormous tragedy’, asks Gujarat HC to periodically monitor probe

New Delhi, November 21

Terming the Morbi bridge collapse that claimed around 140 lives as an "enormous tragedy", the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat High Court to monitor the probe for fixing of accountability and ensuring adequate damages for victims.

The British-era bridge on the Machchhu River in Morbi, Gujarat, collapsed on October 30, barely a few days after its reopening following renovation. The accident resulted in the death of over 140 people, including 47 children.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, however, refused to entertain a PIL on the issue, saying the Gujarat High Court was already hearing the matter.

The Bench – which also included Justice Hima Kphli – asked the petitioners to approach the Gujarat High Court with their prayers. A Division Bench headed by the Gujarat High Court Chief Justice had already taken suo motu cognizance of the accident and passed several orders, it pointed out.

The top court requested the high court to take up the matter on a periodical basis to ensure a proper probe, fixing of accountability and adequate damages for victims.

It allowed a PIL petitioner and another litigant, who lost two of his relatives in the bridge collapse, to approach the Gujarat High Court with their demand for an independent probe and award of dignified compensation to those who lost their dead ones. The petitioners may approach it later, the Bench said.

