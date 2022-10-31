PM Modi cancels Ahmedabad roadshow, other programmes following bridge tragedy

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, October 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to cancel his roadshow in Ahmedabad on Monday in the wake of the Morbi cable bridge collapse incident in which more 130 people are reported to have lost their lives.

The PM is on a three-day tour to poll-bound Gujarat and neighbouring Rajasthan.

The BJP Gujarat media cell said there would be no party programmes on Monday in the wake of the Morbi tragedy.

However, the official programmes to dedicate railway projects worth Rs 2,900 crore will be held as per schedule, according to reports.

The Congress has attacked Modi and the BJP-led Gujarat government over the collapse of the suspension bridge.

Slamming the Centre, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioned if it was an “act of God or an act of fraud”.

Tweeting on the incident, Singh played on the phrase the Prime Minister had reportedly used at a rally while lampooning the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal after the Vivekananda Road flyover collapsed in Kolkata in March 2016, killing many.

"Modi ji, is the Morbi bridge accident an Act of God or Act of Fraud? Singh tweeted, quoting the 2016 news report.

The PM's statement on the Kolkata bridge collapse is going viral on social media.

