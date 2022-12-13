Morbi municipality to be dissolved: Guj Govt to HC

PTI

Ahmedabad, December 12

The Gujarat Government on Monday told the High Court it had decided to dissolve the municipality of Morbi, where a suspension bridge collapsed on October 30, killing 135 persons.

As suggested by the Division Bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri earlier, the state government also agreed to hike the compensation to the kin of victims from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Through its affidavit, the state government informed the court it would “dissolve” the Morbi municipality and initiate “proceedings under Section 263 of the Gujarat Municipalities Act and disciplinary proceedings against then Morbi chief officer SV Zala”.