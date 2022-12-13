Morbi municipality to be dissolved: Guj Govt to HC

Ahmedabad, December 12
The Gujarat Government on Monday told the High Court it had decided to dissolve the municipality of Morbi, where a suspension bridge collapsed on October 30, killing 135 persons.
As suggested by the Division Bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri earlier, the state government also agreed to hike the compensation to the kin of victims from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
Through its affidavit, the state government informed the court it would “dissolve” the Morbi municipality and initiate “proceedings under Section 263 of the Gujarat Municipalities Act and disciplinary proceedings against then Morbi chief officer SV Zala”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...