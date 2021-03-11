More lives lost in road accidents than in war: Gen VK Singh

New Delhi, May 13
India loses more people in road accidents than in a war, Union Minister General VK Singh (retd) said on Friday. Addressing an event organised by industry body Assocham, Singh said road safety is the most important issue which the government needs to tackle.
"More than 1.35 lakh people lose their lives due to road accidents every year...this number of people whom we lose every year (due to road accidents), is worse than fighting a war," the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways said.
The minister lamented that unfortunately, road safety is considered something that comes once a year. "We have road safety week. We upgraded it to road safety month," he said, adding his view is that it should be a 365-day affair.
"It's not confined to one week, it is not confined to a month because there is so much at stake," Singh emphasised.
According to recent government data, total 3,66,138 road accidents occurred in India during 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled for May 21
Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...
Mohali grenade attack: Police claim breakthrough; Punjab DGP to brief media shortly
A rocket-propelled grenade was fired at highly-guarded build...
Twitter deal temporarily on hold, says Elon Musk
He says the deal has been paused pending some details
Congress needs urgent reforms, extraordinary situations demand extraordinary measures: Sonia at Chintan Shivir
Attacks BJP for ‘wholesale reinvention of history, brutalisa...