Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS Mishra's son gets bail amid poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 10

As voting commenced for the seven-phase UP elections on Thursday, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, in a case of last year’s Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight persons dead, including four farmers.

Priyanka targets PM Everyone says our PM is a good man. Why didn’t he ask his minister (Ajay Mishra) to resign? — Priyanka Vadra, Congress Leader RLD Chief mocks system What a system! Mowed down four farmers, got bail in four months. Jayant Chaudhary, Rashtriya Lok Dal president

Ninety-two days after the violence, the special investigation team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the case had on January 3 filed a chargesheet against 14 accused, including Ashish Mishra. The chargesheet said Ashish was in one of the three SUVs that mowed down four farmers and a journalist on October 3. He faces various charges, including murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy, rioting and possession of arms. The SIT filed a 5,000-page chargesheet in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram.

On January 18, the Lucknow Bench of the court had reserved orders on Ashish’s bail plea. The hearing was conducted in virtual mode.

Today, Justice Rajeev Singh of the HC granted bail after Mishra’s counsel said his client was innocent and there was no evidence that he instigated the driver of the vehicle to mow down the farmers. The state opposed the bail. The bail triggered political reactions with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary mocking the system. “Kya vyavastha hai!! Char kisano ko raunda, char mahine mein zamanat...,” he tweeted.

AICC general secretary UP Priyanka Vadra attacked PM Narendra Modi for not sacking Ajay Mishra. “The son of a minister mowed dowsn six farmers, but did he resign? Everyone says our Prime Minister is a good man. Why did he not ask his minister to resign? Does he not have any moral responsibility towards the country?” Vadra said addressing a poll gathering in UP’s Rampur.

