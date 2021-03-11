Most historians wrote only on Mughals: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Home Minister Amit Shah today said most historians gave prominence to history of Mughals only, ignoring the glorious rules of many empires like Pandyas, Cholas, Mauryas, Guptas and Ahoms. “History cannot be created by governments,” Shah said at the release of a book, “Maharana: Sahastra Varsha Ka Dharma Yuddha”, urging society to take initiative to present history in true form.

Shah said reference books should be written on these empires. “It is a fact that some historians have written history in a disappointing way. But India is a country where disappointment cannot prevail for long....It may be decades, 50 or a hundred year but in the end, the truth will emerge victorious,” he said.

“We have many empires but historians concentrated only on Mughals and wrote mostly about them. Pandya empire ruled for 800 years. The Ahom empire ruled Assam for 650 years. They (Ahoms) had even defeated Bakhtiyar Khalji and Aurangzeb and kept Assam sovereign,” he said.

