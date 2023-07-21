Most killed by speeding Jaguar in Ahmedabad were PGs, accused's father 'threatened' people on reaching accident spot

Chandigarh, July 21
A policeman was among the nine people killed when a speeding Jaguar being driven by a college student smashed into a crowd gathered at an accident site on a bridge in Ahmedabad at 1 am on Thursday.
A total of six people, including three girls, were in the car.
Investigations are on to know whether the driver was intoxicated and why the car was being driven at a high speed of 160 kmph.
ઇસ્કોન બ્રિજ અકસ્માતમાં પુછપરછ માટે લાવવામા આવ્યાં છે #AhmedabadAccident pic.twitter.com/KZZgQlfhYU— TUSHAR DIVAKAR (@DivakarTushar) July 20, 2023
Most of those killed and injured youth belonged to other cities and were living here as paying guests, said police.
Police said the accident took place at around 1 am at ISKCON Bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway in the Satellite area when the Jaguar, moving at a very high speed ploughed into the crowd gathered there.
अहमदाबाद में रफ़्तार ने ली 9 लोगों की जान SG HIGHWAY पर देर रात बहुत बड़ा हादसा— Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) July 20, 2023
अहमदाबाद के SG HIGHWAY पर बने इस्कॉन ब्रिज पर ये दुर्घटना हुई है जिसमे एक जैगुआर गाडी ने ब्रिज पर खड़े लोगों को रोंध डाला ... जिसमे 9 लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गयी (जिनमे एक पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल और और… pic.twitter.com/rBZVehmycW
They had gathered there after learning that a Thar had collided with a truck at ISKCON Bridge. Out of curiosity, several bystanders gathered at the spot to check what had happened. It was then the car coming from Karnavati Club side ran over the crowd.
Parents and other family members of the deceased have demanded strict punishment for the accused.
Angry bystanders also beat up the student and the video has gone viral.
हादसे के बाद आरोपी तथ्य पटेल की वहां मौजूद लोगों ने जम कर पिटाई भी की इस वक्त उसका CIMS हॉस्पिटल में इलाज चल रहा है @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/Pk2bVpU55S— Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) July 20, 2023
Since his father, Pragnesh Patel (44), had allegedly threatened people after reaching the accident spot, he was also arrested on charges of criminal intimidation, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Neeta Desai.
1️⃣— Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) July 20, 2023
9 मासूम लोगों की हत्या के आरोपी तथ्य पटेल को पुलिस एक्सीडेंट की साइट पर रिकंस्ट्रक्शन के लिए लेकर पहुंची @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/Eol13VAPJ8
With PTI inputs
