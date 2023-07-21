Most killed by speeding Jaguar in Ahmedabad were PGs, accused's father 'threatened' people on reaching accident spot

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 21

A policeman was among the nine people killed when a speeding Jaguar being driven by a college student smashed into a crowd gathered at an accident site on a bridge in Ahmedabad at 1 am on Thursday.

Photo: @ANI

A total of six people, including three girls, were in the car.

PTI

Investigations are on to know whether the driver was intoxicated and why the car was being driven at a high speed of 160 kmph.

Most of those killed and injured youth belonged to other cities and were living here as paying guests, said police.

Women react upon seeing the body of their relative at a hospital, after a road accident in Ahmedabad. Reuters

Police said the accident took place at around 1 am at ISKCON Bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway in the Satellite area when the Jaguar, moving at a very high speed ploughed into the crowd gathered there.

अहमदाबाद में रफ़्तार ने ली 9 लोगों की जान SG HIGHWAY पर देर रात बहुत बड़ा हादसा



अहमदाबाद के SG HIGHWAY पर बने इस्कॉन ब्रिज पर ये दुर्घटना हुई है जिसमे एक जैगुआर गाडी ने ब्रिज पर खड़े लोगों को रोंध डाला ... जिसमे 9 लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गयी (जिनमे एक पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल और और… pic.twitter.com/rBZVehmycW — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) July 20, 2023

They had gathered there after learning that a Thar had collided with a truck at ISKCON Bridge. Out of curiosity, several bystanders gathered at the spot to check what had happened. It was then the car coming from Karnavati Club side ran over the crowd.

Parents and other family members of the deceased have demanded strict punishment for the accused.

Relatives wait at a hospital after a speeding luxury car ploughed into a crowd at an accident site on a flyover, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, July 20, 2023. PTI

Angry bystanders also beat up the student and the video has gone viral.

Since his father, Pragnesh Patel (44), had allegedly threatened people after reaching the accident spot, he was also arrested on charges of criminal intimidation, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Neeta Desai.

