'Most regrettable' that proposals to blacklist notorious terrorists being put on hold, India takes a dig at China at UNSC

PTI

United Nations, August 10

Taking a dig at China, India has told a UN Security Council meeting chaired by Beijing that it was "most regrettable" that genuine and evidence-based proposals to blacklist some of the world's most notorious terrorists are being placed on hold, saying such "double standards" are rendering credibility of the Council's sanctions regime at an "all-time low".

In June, China, permanent member of the UN and a close ally of Pakistan, had put a hold, at the last moment, on a joint proposal by India and the US to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki under the 1267 Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on Tuesday said the practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests without giving any justification must end.

“An effective functioning of the Sanctions Committees requires them to become more transparent, accountable and objective. The practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests without giving any justification must end,” she said.

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on ‘Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts' chaired by permanent-member and Council President for the month of China, Kamboj said, “It is most regrettable that genuine and evidence-based listing proposals pertaining to some of the most notorious terrorists in the world are being placed on hold.”

“Double standards and continuing politicisation have rendered the credibility of the Sanctions Regime at an all-time low. We do hope that all members of the UNSC can pronounce together in one voice, sooner than later, when it comes to this collective fight against international terrorism,” she said.

Makki is a US-designated terrorist and brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba head and 26/11Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

It was learnt that New Delhi and Washington had put a joint proposal to designate Makki as a global terrorist under the 1267 ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council but Beijing placed a hold on this proposal at the last minute.

Earlier also, China, an all-weather friend of Islamabad, had placed holds and blocks on bids by India and its allies to list Pakistan-based terrorists.

