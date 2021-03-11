Mother India with you in this hour of crisis, PM Modi tells Covid orphans

Says PM Cares a humble attempt to ease their pain

Mother India with you in this hour of crisis, PM Modi tells Covid orphans

PM Narendra Modi speaks during a video-conference. PTI

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Mother India stands with children who lost both their parents to covid-19, and exhorted minors to march ahead in life with resolve and dedication.

Extending the benefits of the PM Cares scheme to 3,806 minor children orphaned by the pandemic and 539 children above 18, Modi said even the worst of days would pass.

“The worst of days will pass just like the pre-2014 era of corruption, scams, dynastic politics and regional divides have passed. At the beginning of the pandemic, the world did not view India favourably due to its past history of disaster response, but today, the world views India with a renewed hope. During covid-19, we became a part of the solution, not the problem, and sent drugs and vaccines to other countries. We have administered 200 crore doses of vaccine at home. This was made possible by our trust in the Indian scientists and doctors,’ the PM said, while addressing a national event to disburse 'PM Cares for children' benefits to covid-19-affected orphans.

Earlier, the PM told the children that he was speaking with them not as a prime minister but as a family member.

“Life takes unprecedented twists and turns and makes us face extraordinary situations. At times when everything looks hunky-dory, we are suddenly confronted with darkness," the PM told the children, assuring them benefits of the scheme in the form of school admissions closer to their homes, Rs 4,000 monthly for daily expenses, ‘Samvad’ helpline for psychological counselling, higher education loans and Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23.

The PM said covid-19 had played havoc with many families.

“I know how painful and difficult the covid-induced transformation is in the lives of those who lost their elders. It is a daily struggle, a daily penance, a daily sustenance for you…PM Cares is a humble attempt to ease your pain. It reflects that every citizen stands with you with full sensitivity,” the PM said distributing Ayushman health cards to children with an annual Rs 5 lakh free hospital cover.

Encouraging children to strive for better lives and success, the PM said, “I salute you for the way you are braving a crisis. The country is with you in your journey to realise your dreams. I know no amount of help can fill the void left by the departure of your parents. But in this hour of crisis, Mother India stands with you. The country will try to discharge this responsibility to you through PM Cares.”

The PM urged children to draw lessons from the lives of great men who suffered at some point in their journeys but never lost hope.

“They never let loss turn into hopelessness. This should be your mantra for victory,” the PM said to children asking them to lead national campaigns for 'fit India' and participate in the forthcoming Yoga Day.

Recounting India’s covid-19 journey, the PM said self-confidence at a time of darkness is bound to show light.

“What was our greatest strength during the prolonged struggle for freedom? Our power to never say die…This spirit guided us in the fight against covid. Two years ago, no one knew anything about the virus. Everyone was looking at developed nations for help. No one was willing to see India favourably. The history of disasters in such situations led the world to view India in an unfavourable light. But India believed in its capacity. We trusted our scientists and doctors and today, we have become a ray of light for the world,” said the PM.

He said India is at present among the fastest-growing economies.

“As we complete eight years in the government, India's self-confidence is at unprecedented levels. The pre-2014 vicious cycle of corruption, scams, dynastic politics, expansion of terror networks and regional divides has been broken. This is a reminder for you that even the worst days will pass,” said Modi, adding that the BJP government’s eight years were dedicated to uplifting the poor.

The PM said India's strength on global platforms had increased and the youth was leading the change.

