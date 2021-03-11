Mother India with you in this hour of crisis, PM tells Covid orphans

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked children affected by Covid-19 to march ahead in life with resolve and cited the example of how India, with a whole new sense of confidence, had emerged among the fastest growing world economies.

Like pre-2014 days, worst will pass Even the pre-2014 cycle of corruption, scams, dynastic politics, terror network expansion and regional divides has been broken. This is a reminder for you that even the worst days will pass. Narendra Modi, PM Extends PM Cares benefits to 3,806 kids Free school education close to home

Rs 4,000 monthly expenditure aid

Samvad helpline for psychological counselling

Higher education loan of Rs 10 lakh when child turns 23

Health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh till 18 yrs through Ayushman Card

“What has been our greatest strength even during the prolonged freedom struggle? Our never say die spirit which guided us in the fight against Covid. India’s history of disaster response led the world to see us in an unfavourable light, but we trusted our capacities and became a ray of light,” the PM said at an event to extend PM Cares Scheme benefits to 3,806 minor children and 539 above 18 years of age who lost both their parents to Covid-19.

Taking a veiled jibe at the Congress, the PM told children that the worst of phases in life would pass. “Even the pre-2014 cycle of corruption, scams, dynastic politics, terror network expansion and regional divides has been broken,” the PM said.

The PM assured children, “Mother India is with them in their hour of crisis and the country will discharge its responsibility to them through PM Cares.”

“Life often brings us to unprecedented turns. I can understand how painful this transition is for you, but let me say the nation’s sensitivities are with you,” the PM said announcing scheme benefits.