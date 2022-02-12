Motivated comments on India’s internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row

New Delhi, February 12
India on Saturday rejected criticism by some countries over the simmering dress code row in certain educational institutes in Karnataka and said that "motivated comments" on the country's internal issues are not welcome.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that those who knew India well would have a proper appreciation of the realities.
"A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutes in Karnataka is under judicial examination by the High Court," he said.
"Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome," he said.
Bagchi's response came when asked by the media about comments by some countries on dress code in some educational institutes in Karnataka.
