MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore signed at Davos: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, January 18
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said memorandums of understanding worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore had been signed at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos in Switzerland and termed it a “big achievement”.
This will generate employment for one lakh people, said Shinde, who was in Davos to seek investments in Maharashtra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 years in power
Jacinda Ardern says 'I no longer have enough in the tank'
Following govt's assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike; to resume work today
Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...
9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...
Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27
Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states