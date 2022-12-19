AIIMS-Delhi server attack case: Move to seek Interpol help on IP addresses of emails from China

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 18

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has sent a communication to the CBI, requesting it to procure details from Interpol on the IP addresses of email IDs from China and Hong Kong in connection with its probe into the AIIMS-Delhi server attack case, officials said.

Sources said the attack on the servers is suspected to have originated from locations in China and Hong Kong. Further details, which can be obtained from companies in China and Hong Kong, have been sought, they said. The institute faced the cyber attack on November 23, paralysing its servers.

AIIMS Cyberattack In India, the CBI is the nodal agency that deals with matters related to Interpol

CBI urged to procure details from Interpol on the attack

It’s suspected to have originated from China and Hong Kong

A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police on November 25. Internet services were blocked as per the recommendations of probe agencies.

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Delhi cybercrime special cell, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Intelligence Bureau, the CBI and the National Investigation Agency are probing the incident. The attack affected outpatient and inpatient digital services, including laboratory, billing, report generation and appointment system.

