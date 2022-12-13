Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Raja Pateria booked for 'kill Modi' call

New Delhi, December 12
The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday booked former Congress minister Raja Pateria for his public call to “kill Narendra Modi to save the Constitution”.
Congress denounces remarks
We condemn the remarks. It is absolutely reprehensible even if it was a slip of tongue. Pawan Khera, Congress media chief
Pateria, who was a minister in the former CM Digvijay Singh-led Madhya Pradesh Government between 1998 and 2003, stoked a massive controversy with his remark in a video that has now gone viral. He can be heard goading workers in Pawai of Panna district to “be prepared to kill Modi”.
Although Pateria later said the video was doctored and that he only meant to “defeat Modi in elections and not to literally kill him”, the Congress found itself on the back foot.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the party, saying, “The real mindset of those pretending to unite India stands exposed. PM Modi lives in the hearts of people. He is the centre of their affection and respect. The Congress cannot counter him electorally and is therefore crossing all limits of contempt. This is absolutely unacceptable. An FIR has been lodged. The law will take its course.”
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said Pateria’s remarks reflected that “the Congress is a party with Mussolini’s fascist mindset”.
“This is another reflection of the Mussolini and fascist mindset of the Congress. Just a few days ago, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called PM Modi Ravan. Today’s Congress is not Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress,” said Mishra.
BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted a Twitter collage of videos featuring Congress leaders (Mallikarjun Kharge, Imran Masood and Sheikh Hussain) threatening the PM.
PM Modi, while delivering the victory speech on December 8 after a record win in Gujarat, had cautioned BJP leaders to be “ready for more personal attacks”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...