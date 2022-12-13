Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Raja Pateria booked for 'kill Modi' call

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday booked former Congress minister Raja Pateria for his public call to “kill Narendra Modi to save the Constitution”.

Congress denounces remarks We condemn the remarks. It is absolutely reprehensible even if it was a slip of tongue. Pawan Khera, Congress media chief

Pateria, who was a minister in the former CM Digvijay Singh-led Madhya Pradesh Government between 1998 and 2003, stoked a massive controversy with his remark in a video that has now gone viral. He can be heard goading workers in Pawai of Panna district to “be prepared to kill Modi”.

Although Pateria later said the video was doctored and that he only meant to “defeat Modi in elections and not to literally kill him”, the Congress found itself on the back foot.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the party, saying, “The real mindset of those pretending to unite India stands exposed. PM Modi lives in the hearts of people. He is the centre of their affection and respect. The Congress cannot counter him electorally and is therefore crossing all limits of contempt. This is absolutely unacceptable. An FIR has been lodged. The law will take its course.”

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said Pateria’s remarks reflected that “the Congress is a party with Mussolini’s fascist mindset”.

“This is another reflection of the Mussolini and fascist mindset of the Congress. Just a few days ago, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called PM Modi Ravan. Today’s Congress is not Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress,” said Mishra.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted a Twitter collage of videos featuring Congress leaders (Mallikarjun Kharge, Imran Masood and Sheikh Hussain) threatening the PM.

PM Modi, while delivering the victory speech on December 8 after a record win in Gujarat, had cautioned BJP leaders to be “ready for more personal attacks”.

