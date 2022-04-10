MP: Curfew in three areas of Khargone after stones hurled at Ram Navami procession, vehicles set on fire

PTI

Khargone, April 10

Stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone city on Sunday triggering incidents of arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire, prompting authorities to clamp curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city. Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation.

Some police personnel and people were injured during stone-pelting as per the preliminary information.

Khargone District Collector Anugrah P said section 144 of CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people) has been imposed in the entire city.

“Curfew has been clamped in three areas including Talab Chowk and Tavdi in the city,” he said, adding that incidents of minor arson occurred following the pelting of stones.

When the Ram Navami procession started from the Talab Chowk area near the district headquarters stones were pelted at the gathering, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. Some policemen and people were injured, said Khargone Additional Collector Sumersingh Mujalde.

The procession was supposed to take a round of Khargone city but it was abandoned midway after the violence, the collector added.