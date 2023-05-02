MP government working on MoU to allow 50 BTech students from state colleges to pursue final year at IIT Indore, says official

Indore, May 2
The Madhya Pradesh government is working towards a tie-up with the Indian Institute of Technology Indore under which 50 students from engineering colleges in the state will be able to do their final year of BTech course from IIT Indore, an official Tuesday said.
The state government-run Rajiv Gandhi Technological University plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Indore which will allow 50 students from different engineering colleges in MP to pursue their final year from the premiere institute, the official said.
As part of the proposed MOU, the official said, regular teachers of government engineering colleges of the state will also be given the opportunity to do part-time PhD from IIT Indore along with their regular teaching work.
An IIT Indore spokesperson said talks are on between the two sides on the draft MoU with the Rajiv Gandhi Technological University but is yet to be finalised.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar announces decision to step down as NCP president, forms panel to name successor
The installation of Ajit Pawar as his uncle’s political heir...
'Modi surname' case: No interim relief to Rahul Gandhi; Gujarat HC to pass order post summer vacation
Surat Court had earlier sentenced Rahul to two years in jail...
Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED's supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy 'scam'
The Rajya Sabha member denies commission of any alleged offe...
Congress releases Karnataka poll manifesto; promises to repeal all ‘anti-people laws’ passed by BJP govt
The party reiterates its five guarantees: Gruha Jyothi, Gruh...
Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL against release of 'The Kerala Story'
A Bench led by Justice KM Joseph asks petitioner’s counsel t...