MP Raghav Chadha appointed AAP's Gujarat co-incharge for Assembly polls

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, September 18

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday appointed its Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha as the co-incharge of the state.

AAP officially announced the appointment of Chadha, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, saying the move was to intensify its campaign for the Assembly election in Gujarat.

Chadha, who is said to have had a meteoric rise in the party apparatus, is considered to be an astute poll manager, and a good hand at communications.

His presence would help popularise the party, especially among the youth in the state.

Chadha being made co-incharge of Gujarat generates a sense of deja vu. He was made co-incharge of Punjab, too, during the run-up to the assembly elections in the state.

Party leaders say his organisational skills helped give momentum to the poll campaign in Punjab.

AAP is focused on a good performance in the Assembly election to give a boost its expansion campaign across the country. Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has several times visited the state as his party's prepares for the Assembly elections. He has made a slew of poll promises during his visits.

The focus of AAP in Gujarat is to the extent that Kejriwal has attributed all the raids, arrests and action against its leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Central agencies to his party's rising popularity in Gujarat and hence, nervousness of the BJP.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has defended the arrested party’s Delhi MLA in alleged Delhi Waqf Board scam.

Singh described the arrest as witch-hunting by the Centre against AAP leaders. He attributed it to his party's rising popularity with regard to the coming Gujarat election.