Mpox to denote monkeypox now, says WHO amid racism worries

New Delhi, November 28

In a major development that seeks to end concerns of racism over the use of the term monkeypox, the World Health Organization on Monday said it would now call the disease “mpox”.

Transition time Mpox will become a preferred term, replacing monkeypox, after a transition period of one year to mitigate concerns raised by experts about confusion caused by a name change amid the global outbreak, the WHO said

Experts have been seeking name change of the decades old disease, citing two main reasons — the racism and the false impression created by the term that the disease is caused by monkeys alone.

“Following consultations with global experts, WHO will begin using a new preferred term mpox as a synonym for monkeypox. Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while monkeypox is phased out,” the WHO said today, with several experts welcoming the move.

The world body said when the outbreak of monkeypox expanded earlier this year, the use of racist and stigmatising language was observed and reported to WHO. “In several meetings, public and private, a number of individuals and countries raised concerns and asked WHO to propose a way forward to change the name,” the global body said.

Human monkeypox was given its name in 1970 before the publication of WHO best practices in naming diseases, published in 2015. According to these best practices, new disease names should be given with the aim to minimise the negative impact.