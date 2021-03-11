MPs' Kendriya Vidyalayas quota scrapped

PTI

New Delhi, April 26

The government has scrapped several discretionary quotas, including that of MPs for admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas, a decision which will help free over 40,000 seats in the Centre-funded schools.

The move comes weeks after the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) put on hold all discretionary quotas for admissions to various Central schools across the country, following a review.