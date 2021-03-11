MPs need to apply for visa note, inform MEA in advance

New Delhi, May 25
Amid political storm over whether Congress’ Rahul Gandhi had applied for permission before embarking on a recent trip to London, it emerges that MPs have to apply for a “visa note” from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). It is on the basis of this visa note that a MP should approach the foreign mission for a visa.
The MP is required to apply for prior political clearance directly to the MEA before proceeding abroad. The approval has to be obtained by putting the information on the website at least three weeks before the trip. Congress’ Randeep Surjewala said, “MPs don’t need political clearance from the government unless they are part of official delegation.”
