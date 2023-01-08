M'rashtra Govt on ventilator support, 16 MLAs set to be disqualified: Raut

PTI

Nashik, January 7

The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra is on ventilator support and will fall by February, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said here on Saturday.

He said if the “judiciary is not pressured, then 16 MLAs (of the Shinde faction, which is also called Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena) will be disqualified”.

The case pertaining to the split in the Shiv Sena into the Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde factions in June last year and demands for disqualification under anti-defection laws is currently underway in the Supreme Court. On January 10, the apex court will hear a batch of petitions, including one seeking the disqualification of 16 MLAs from the Shinde camp.

“This illegal government is on ventilator support and it will not see February. If the judiciary is not pressured, then 16 MLAs (of the Shinde faction) will be disqualified soon,” said Raut.

Accusing the state government, which also includes the BJP, of corruption, Raut said the Opposition had sought the resignation of several ministers, including the CM and Abdul Sattar, during the recent winter session of the Assembly.

“But the state government is keeping mum. It does not exist at all. It is as inactive as a buffalo in water. There are two groups in the state government and everyone is engaged with their own issues,” the Rajya Sabha MP claimed.