Mukul Arya, India's representative at Ramallah, passes away

PTI

New Delhi, March 6

Mukul Arya, India’s representative at Ramallah, passed away on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

“Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India’s Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya,” Jaishankar tweeted.

“He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,” he said.