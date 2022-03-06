Mukul Arya, India's representative at Ramallah, passes away

New Delhi, March 6
Mukul Arya, India’s representative at Ramallah, passed away on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.
Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India’s Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 6, 2022
He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.
Om Shanti.
“Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India’s Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya,” Jaishankar tweeted.
“He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,” he said.
