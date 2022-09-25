New Delhi, September 25
Senior Counsel Mukul Rohtagi has declined the government’s offer to be appointed as the Attorney General for India.
“True,” was Rohatgi’s one-word answer to The Tribune’s question if he had turned down the offer of being appointed as the Attorney General.
It was earlier reported that Rohatgi would don the mantle of India’s top law officer for the second time after the term of current incumbent KK Venugopal ends on September 30.
Venugopal – who was initially appointed for a three-year term – has been given extensions; the last one being a three-month extension in June 2022.
The Centre is looking for a new AttorneyGeneralfor India at a time when the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench is all set to hear more than 200 petitions the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and dozens of petitions challenging thevalidity of nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.
A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan awards, Venugopal was appointed as the 15thAttorneyGeneralin June 2017 afterRohatgidecided to step down for personal reasons after serving the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government for three years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Congress crisis: More than 80 Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign
Development suggested a worsening power struggle between Geh...
5 tourists dead, 11 injured in Kullu road accident
Accident occurred on Aut-Luhri highway at Ghiyaghi under Ban...
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
3rd T20I: Virat Kohli and Suryakumar set up series-clinching win over Australia
Kohli (63 off 48 balls) and Suryakumar (69 off 36 balls) sha...
Mukul Rohatgi declines offer of appointment as Attorney General
It was earlier reported that Rohatgi would don the mantle of...