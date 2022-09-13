Mukul Rohatgi set to be Attorney-General again

New Delhi, September 13

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is set to become the Attorney-General of India again. He is scheduled to begin his second stint as the top law officer of the country from October 1.

According to sources familiar with the development, the term of incumbent Attorney-General KK Venugopal is ending on September 30, and he has refused to continue, citing his advanced age.

Venugopal, 91, was appointed the country's top law officer on June 30, 2017, and was given several extensions.

Sources said Rohatgi, who is one of the top court lawyers in the country, gave his consent for the top post.

He was first appointed as the Attorney General in 2014 for a three-year term.

Venugopal, while arguing in a matter recently, indicated that he might not continue as the top law officer, after the completion of his present term. IANS