Mulayam Singh Yadav in critical care unit: Medanta Hospital

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 3

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the critical care unit at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

“Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is currently admitted in the critical care unit of Medanta Hospital and is being treated by a specialised team of doctors,” the hospital said in a statement.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was shifted to the intensive care unit after his health deteriorated last night. The Samajwadi veteran has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since August 22.

आदरणीय नेताजी गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल की 'क्रिटिकल केयर यूनिट' में भर्ती हैं, उनकी हालत स्थिर है।



नेताजी से मिलना एवं अस्पताल के अंदर जाना संभव नहीं है इसलिए आप सभी से विनम्र निवेदन है कि कृपया अस्पताल ना आएं।



नेताजी के स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी समय समय पर दी जाती रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/NBlzaNIOuu — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 3, 2022

The Samajwadi Party in a tweet had said that the health condition of the leader is stable. His son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reached the Gurugram hospital where his ailing father is admitted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Akhilesh and enquired about Mulayam Singh Yadav's health condition. The Samajwadi party has appealed followers and members to not throng the Medanta as many have started gathering there. Hospital has also stepped up the security.