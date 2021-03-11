Mulchandani CIA's first chief technology officer

New Delhi, April 30
With technology playing a major role in spying, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States has appointed Nand Mulchandani as its first-ever Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
With more than 25 years of experience working in Silicon Valley as well as the Department of Defence (DoD), Mulchandani brings substantial private sector, startup and government expertise to the CIA, a statement said.
As CTO, Mulchandani will ensure the CIA is leveraging cutting-edge innovations and scanning the horizon for tomorrow’s innovations to further CIA’s mission.
Prior to joining the CIA, Mulchandani served as the CTO and acting director of DoD’s joint artificial intelligence centre. He also co-founded and was CEO of several successful startups. He has a degree in computer science and math from Cornell, a Master of Science degree in management from Stanford and a Master in Public Administration degree from Harvard.
