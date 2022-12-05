Mumbai airport customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 2.5 crore

ANI

Mumbai, December 5

The Mumbai Airport Customs seized 4,713 gm of gold worth Rs 2.5 crore and arrested three people in two different cases, said a senior Customs official on Monday.

In the first case, the Customs department seized 1,873 gm of gold hidden in specially designed undergarments and in another one, 2,840 gm of gold hidden in the toilet of the flight was recovered during the search.

Three accused have been arrested, the official said.