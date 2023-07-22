Mumbai businessman receives extortion call from member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Mumbai, July 22
A Mumbai-based businessman allegedly received an extortion call from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanding Rs 20 lakh, police said on Saturday.
The Dindoshi police on Friday registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the businessman who is a resident of the western suburb of Malad, an official said.
The complainant has stated that he received a call from an unknown number on Thursday night and the caller introduced himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he said.
The caller demanded Rs 20 lakh from the complainant in the name of the jailed gangster, the official said.
A case under section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) has been registered and the police are collecting information about the caller, he added.
