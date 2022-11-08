Mumbai court issues fresh non-bailable warrant against MP Navneet Rana, her father

Mumbai, November 8
A Mumbai court has issued a fresh non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Lok Sabha member Navneet Rana and her father in a fake caste certificate case.
Earlier, the court in September issued the NBW against Rana and her father, which is yet to be executed.
As the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the police sought more time for the execution of the warrant against Amravati MP Rana and her father.
However, the court rejected the police's request and directed them to act immediately.
Metropolitan magistrate PI Mokashi then issued a fresh NBW against the two.
The court adjourned the matter to November 28 for filing of a report on the NBW.
According to the complaint lodged at Mulund police station in Mumbai, Rana and her father allegedly forged a caste certificate as the seat from where she is elected is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.
The Bombay High Court in 2021 cancelled the caste certificate issued to the Amravati MP, saying it was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents.
