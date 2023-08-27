Mumbai: Elderly man tries to kill bedridden wife, attempts suicide

PTI

Mumbai, August 27

A 79-year-old man allegedly tried to murder his ailing wife by stabbing her with a knife and then attempted to kill himself by slashing his neck in their flat in Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Friday morning when the couple's domestic help reached their flat located on the third-floor of Mercury Society at Thakur village in suburban Kandivali, he said.

The man, identified as Vishnukant Narsipa Balur, and his 76-year-old wife Shakuntala, are undergoing treatment for their injuries in different hospitals here, the official from Samta Nagar police station said.

During the probe, the police found that the woman, who was bedridden, was suffering from a prolonged disease and both of them were frustrated and depressed over it.

On Friday morning, their house help rang the door bell, but when no one opened it, she alerted the building's watchman.

When the house help and the watchman later reached the couple's house, they noticed the door was open. They found the woman lying in a pool of blood, the official said.

Both of them were taken to hospital for treatment, he said.

An FIR was registered on Friday against the man under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder). An investigation is on into the case, the official said.

The couple's son, who lives in the US, has been informed about the incident, the official added.

#Mumbai