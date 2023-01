Mumbai-Goa SpiceJet flight delayed by 5 hours

PTI

Mumbai, January 20

A Goa-bound SpiceJet flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Friday was delayed by five hours, with the airline attributing the delay to the diversion of incoming flights for medical reasons.

SpiceJet flight SG 455 was scheduled to depart from here at 3.05 pm for Goa but the flight could take off for its destination only at 8.06 pm, according to the live flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

SpiceJet flight SG 455 scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Goa (20 January 2023) was delayed due to a medical diversion in the previous rotation of the incoming aircraft, which was diverted to Nagpur, the airline said in a statement.